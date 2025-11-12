Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 10,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 10,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhibao Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zhibao Technology has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

