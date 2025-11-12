Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.21% of Koppers worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 34.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 312,556 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.