denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes Position in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in First American Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.42. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.31%.

First American Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

