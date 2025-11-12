Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Has $457,000 Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.0%

HELO opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.