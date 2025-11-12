WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $26.00 target price on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of WVE stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. WAVE Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,195,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,100. The trade was a 64.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,170. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 678,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,750,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after buying an additional 3,750,140 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 30.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 12,516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,396 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 35.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,295,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 859,160 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 902.2% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 900,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 810,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 390,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

