Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $686.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $669.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

