Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Has $1.63 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lessened its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 580.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $255.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $262.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

