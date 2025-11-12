Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Has $546,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 207.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.