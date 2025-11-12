Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $266.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $290.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

