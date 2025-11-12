Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Has $927,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

