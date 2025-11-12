1,050 Shares in Argan, Inc. $AGX Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Argan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $3,242,363.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,864.82. This represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $4,079,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,758.88. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $29,401,111. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Argan Trading Up 3.5%

Argan stock opened at $347.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.02 and a 12-month high of $349.22.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

