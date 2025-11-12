Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Invests $334,000 in The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTUM. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,510,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,630,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 249.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTUM opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Defiance Quantum ETF Dividend Announcement

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

