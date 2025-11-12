Beck Bode LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

