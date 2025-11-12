Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTKB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.45 million, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.30.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.