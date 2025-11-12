5,050 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 40,562 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.7%

VRT opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

