Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Shares Down 17.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) traded down 17.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.72. 708,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 292,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mangoceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mangoceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals Stock Down 17.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 2,757.86%.The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mangoceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mangoceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Mangoceuticals worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.