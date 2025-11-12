Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lessened its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises approximately 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 195.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 340,576 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 264,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 64,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carnival by 53.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 220,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Trading Down 0.3%

CCL opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

