Beck Bode LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 3.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $5,386,586.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CAH opened at $204.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $207.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

