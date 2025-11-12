Beck Bode LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

