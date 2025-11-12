Beck Bode LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

