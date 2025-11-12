Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 42.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after buying an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 59,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Duke Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

