Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 154.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 6.8% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. City State Bank lifted its position in Vistra by 210.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 104.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 723,910 shares of company stock valued at $148,086,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

