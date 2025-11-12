iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Stock Position Lifted by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises about 1.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

