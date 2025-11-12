Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 257,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $192,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $334.31 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $341.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.49 and its 200 day moving average is $292.62.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cfra Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.