Boston Partners Has $171.24 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.87% of Acuity worth $171,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Acuity by 103.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 312,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 613,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157,790 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the first quarter valued at about $33,325,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the first quarter valued at about $28,341,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Acuity during the first quarter worth about $27,740,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AYI opened at $359.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.85. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $375.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

