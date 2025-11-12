Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,200 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after buying an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of MDT opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.