Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $344.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.80 and a 200 day moving average of $349.22. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.