Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $344.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.80 and a 200 day moving average of $349.22. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
