Boston Partners Sells 475,716 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475,716 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.72% of United Airlines worth $185,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.