Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 21.2% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,565,141 shares of company stock worth $68,991,351 and sold 185,350 shares worth $32,368,954. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

