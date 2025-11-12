Boston Partners Sells 56,489 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,489 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Amgen worth $208,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 28,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $338.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $338.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.69 and a 200-day moving average of $289.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

