Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,100 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Arete decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.