Boston Partners Has $175.89 Million Position in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,130 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.14% of Chord Energy worth $175,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in Chord Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chord Energy from $149.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,863. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.92. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $134.54.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

