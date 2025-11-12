Boston Partners Sells 1,786,401 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Boston Partners reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,786,401 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.60% of Omnicom Group worth $222,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

