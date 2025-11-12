Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sector perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 1,900 price target on the mining company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,627.50.
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
