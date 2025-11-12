Ann Rhoads Sells 8,000 Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Ann Rhoads sold 8,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,104. The trade was a 31.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,007.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

