John Saia Sells 8,996 Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) insider John Saia sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $865,865.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,305. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.