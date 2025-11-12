Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,435 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,467.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 33 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Instruments will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Richard Tyson acquired 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,824 per share, for a total transaction of £1,203.84. Also, insider Paul Fry bought 98 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,824 per share, with a total value of £1,787.52. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.
Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.
