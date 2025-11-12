Eric Thode Sells 40,740 Shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Thode sold 40,740 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Archrock Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AROC opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Archrock by 217.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 49.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

