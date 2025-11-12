Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for FITB Q2 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,440,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,805,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,677,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,900,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

