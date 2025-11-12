Jay Snowden Acquires 34,700 Shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CEO Jay Snowden bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $496,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,000,094. This represents a 3.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.53. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 22.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.