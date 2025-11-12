Atb Cap Markets Has Positive Outlook of Enerflex Q1 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFXT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $13.61 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enerflex by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,891,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 708,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

