Steven Wilson Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Steven Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

