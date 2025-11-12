Stifel Canada Predicts Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

