Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Boston Partners boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,231,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022,283 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 9.28% of Nomad Foods worth $241,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 206,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 208,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $881.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.