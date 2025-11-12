CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,624 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.2%

SBUX opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

