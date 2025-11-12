Boston Partners Has $264.23 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.66% of Kenvue worth $264,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 131.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NYSE KVUE opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

