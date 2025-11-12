CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.07 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

TFLO opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

