The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Nwam LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $778,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE GS opened at $810.21 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The stock has a market cap of $243.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

