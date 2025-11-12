Aviva PLC Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 971.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,436 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $157,785.06. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,684,150 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

