Assetmark Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 982.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.